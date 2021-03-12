Societe Generale Believes Equinor ASA (EQNR) Still Has Room to Grow

Equinor ASA (EQNR) received a Buy rating from Societe Generale analyst Yoann Charenton today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.44, close to its 52-week high of $20.64.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Equinor ASA.

Based on Equinor ASA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.88 billion and GAAP net loss of $2.42 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.9 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $236 million.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway; Exploration and Production International; Marketing, Midstream, and Processing; and Other. The Exploration and Production Norway segment includes the commercial development of oil and gas portfolios on the Norwegian continental shelf. The Exploration and Production International segment covers offshore and onshore activities in the USA, Mexico, and other operations worldwide. The Marketing, Midstream, and Processing segment markets and trades of oil and gas commodities. The Other segment includes new energy solutions; global strategy and business development; technology; projects and drilling; and corporate staffs and services. The company was founded on September 18, 1972 and is headquartered in Stavanger, Norway.