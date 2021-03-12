Societe Generale Believes Adidas (ADDYY) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Societe Generale from Societe Generale upgraded Adidas (ADDYY) to Buy. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $179.97, close to its 52-week high of $185.00.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adidas with a $280.93 average price target, representing a 57.4% upside. In a report issued on March 9, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR317.00 price target.

Adidas’ market cap is currently $70.2B and has a P/E ratio of 107.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.73.

adidas AG engages in design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The adidas Golf segment distribute and sell Adidas golf brand products. The Runtastic segment provides ecosystem for tracking and managing health and fitness data. The Other Businesses segment consists activities of the Y-3 label. The company was founded by Adolf Dassler in 1920 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.