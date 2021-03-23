So-Young International (SY) Receives a Buy from Needham

Howard Kim- March 23, 2021, 5:35 AM EDT

Needham analyst Vincent Yu assigned a Buy rating to So-Young International (SY) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 73.7% and a 68.5% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, China Online Education Group, and 36Kr Holdings Inc.

So-Young International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

The company has a one-year high of $17.40 and a one-year low of $8.03. Currently, So-Young International has an average volume of 995.3K.

So-Young International, Inc. engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment. The company was founded by Jin Xing and Yu Tao in March 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

