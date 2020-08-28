So-Young International (SY) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Vincent Yu from Needham assigned a Buy rating to So-Young International (SY), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 40.5% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ehang Holdings Ltd, 36Kr Holdings Inc, and Lizhi Inc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on So-Young International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.50, a 22.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

So-Young International’s market cap is currently $1.24B and has a P/E ratio of 107.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.53.

So-Young International, Inc. engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment. The company was founded by Jin Xing and Yu Tao in March 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.