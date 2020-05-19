So-Young International (SY) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Vincent Yu from Needham assigned a Buy rating to So-Young International (SY), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -19.3% and a 32.0% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as China Online Education Group, Ehang Holdings Ltd, and 36Kr Holdings Inc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for So-Young International with a $15.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on So-Young International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $358 million and net profit of $69.95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $183 million and had a net profit of $40.81 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

So-Young International, Inc. engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment. The company was founded by Jin Xing and Yu Tao in March 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.