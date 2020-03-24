So-Young International (SY) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Vincent Yu maintained a Buy rating on So-Young International (SY) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.72, close to its 52-week low of $8.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -15.4% and a 31.3% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as China Online Education Group, Ehang Holdings Ltd, and Niu Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for So-Young International with a $15.50 average price target, which is a 69.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $22.80 and a one-year low of $8.03. Currently, So-Young International has an average volume of 472.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

So-Young International, Inc. engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment. The company was founded by Jin Xing and Yu Tao in March 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.