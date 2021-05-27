Snowflake (SNOW) Receives a Hold from BTIG

In a report released today, Gray Powell from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Snowflake (SNOW). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $235.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 63.8% success rate. Powell covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Snowflake with a $280.24 average price target, a 21.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $429.00 and a one-year low of $184.71. Currently, Snowflake has an average volume of 4.46M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SNOW in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 2012, Snowflake Inc. is a cloud-based company which provides a data platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.