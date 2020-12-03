Snowflake (SNOW) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron maintained a Buy rating on Snowflake (SNOW) today and set a price target of $320.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $292.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 39.3% and a 75.4% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Cambium Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Snowflake is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $274.57, a -6.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 30, Cowen & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $295.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc was incorporated in Delaware on August 30, 2013. The Company is a North American mountain resort and adventure company, delivering vacation and travel experiences. The Company manages its business through three reportable segments: Mountain, adventure and Real Estate. The Mountain segment include its mountain resort and lodging operations at Steamboat Ski & Resort (Steamboat) and Winter Park Resort (Winter Park) in Colorado, Stratton Mountain Resort (Stratton) in Vermont, Snowshoe Mountain Resort (Snowshoe) in West Virginia, Mont Tremblant Resort (Tremblant) in Quebec, and Blue Mountain Ski Resort (Blue Mountain) in Ontario. In Adventure Segment, company operates CMH, a heli-skiing adventure company in North America. The CMH provides helicopter accessed skiing trips and operates in the Purcell, Selkirk, Monashee and Cariboo mountains of eastern British Columbia from 11 lodges.