Snowflake (SNOW) Initiated with a Hold at Rosenblatt Securities

In a report released today, Blair Abernethy from Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Snowflake (SNOW) and a price target of $285.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $286.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Abernethy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 76.3% success rate. Abernethy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dynatrace, Datadog, and Alteryx.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Snowflake with a $302.88 average price target, a 3.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 5, Deutsche Bank also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $270.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc was incorporated in Delaware on August 30, 2013. The Company is a North American mountain resort and adventure company, delivering vacation and travel experiences. The Company manages its business through three reportable segments: Mountain, adventure and Real Estate. The Mountain segment include its mountain resort and lodging operations at Steamboat Ski & Resort (Steamboat) and Winter Park Resort (Winter Park) in Colorado, Stratton Mountain Resort (Stratton) in Vermont, Snowshoe Mountain Resort (Snowshoe) in West Virginia, Mont Tremblant Resort (Tremblant) in Quebec, and Blue Mountain Ski Resort (Blue Mountain) in Ontario. In Adventure Segment, company operates CMH, a heli-skiing adventure company in North America. The CMH provides helicopter accessed skiing trips and operates in the Purcell, Selkirk, Monashee and Cariboo mountains of eastern British Columbia from 11 lodges.