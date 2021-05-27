Snowflake (SNOW) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Jack Andrews assigned a Hold rating to Snowflake (SNOW) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $235.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 60.8% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and Pegasystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Snowflake is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $283.18, a 22.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

Based on Snowflake’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $190 million and GAAP net loss of $199 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $73.01 million and had a GAAP net loss of $88.06 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SNOW in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 2012, Snowflake Inc. is a cloud-based company which provides a data platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.