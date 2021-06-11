Snowflake (SNOW) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Jack Andrews assigned a Hold rating to Snowflake (SNOW) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $248.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 64.2% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommVault Systems, LiveRamp Holdings, and Pegasystems.

Snowflake has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $278.50, which is a 12.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 27, BTIG also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Snowflake’s market cap is currently $73.67B and has a P/E ratio of -111.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.87.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SNOW in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 2012, Snowflake Inc. is a cloud-based company which provides a data platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

