SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and Desjardins gave SNC-Lavalin Group (Other OTC: SNCAF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst Yuri Lynk maintained a Buy rating on SNC-Lavalin Group yesterday and set a price target of C$38.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynk is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 52.0% success rate. Lynk covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hardwoods Distribution, Badger Daylighting, and Stantec.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SNC-Lavalin Group with a $24.29 average price target, implying a 38.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Desjardins also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$37.00 price target.

Based on SNC-Lavalin Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.23 billion and GAAP net loss of $65.96 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.28 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $2.12 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SNCAF in relation to earlier this year.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It offers engineering, procurement, construction, project management, project financing services to industry sectors. The company operates through the following segments: Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Thermal Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); and Capital. The Mining & Metallurgy segment provides tailored solutions in the aluminium, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phone and other electronic devices, and sulphur product sectors. The Oil & Gas segment includes projects in the upstream, midstream, downstream and supporting infrastructure sectors for major oil and gas and resources companies. The Nuclear segment supports clients from consultancy, EPCM services, field services, technology services, spare parts, reactor support & decommissioning and waste management. The Clean Power segment combines the company’s established leadership in hydro, transmission and distribution and extensive renewable energy capabilities, including in energy storage, providing fully integrated life-of-asset services capabilities. The Thermal Power segment includes projects in thermal power generation. The Infrastructure segment provides end-to-end services to a sectors, including mass transit, heavy rail, roads, bridges, airports, ports and harbours, facilities architecture and engineering (structural, mechanical, electrical), industrial (pharmaceutical, agrifood, life sciences, automation, industrial processes), geotechnical engineering, materials testing, and water infrastructure. The EDPM segment incorporates all engineering, design and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.