Snap (SNAP) Receives a Buy from MKM Partners

In a report released today, Rohit Kulkarni from MKM Partners maintained a Buy rating on Snap (SNAP), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 52.0% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, Uber Technologies, and Pinterest.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Snap with a $17.56 average price target, which is a 15.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.76 and a one-year low of $7.89. Currently, Snap has an average volume of 30.23M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 151 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SNAP in relation to earlier this year.

Snap, Inc. engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application. The company’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C. Murphy in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

