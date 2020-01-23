Snap (SNAP) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Barclays analyst Ross Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Snap (SNAP) yesterday and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.10, close to its 52-week high of $19.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Sandler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 64.9% success rate. Sandler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, Uber Technologies, and Match Group.

Snap has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.06, representing a 9.5% upside. In a report issued on January 9, Cowen & Co. also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $19.53 and a one-year low of $5.91. Currently, Snap has an average volume of 22.54M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 149 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SNAP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Snap, Inc. engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application. The company’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C. Murphy in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Read More on SNAP: