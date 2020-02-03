SMTC (SMTX) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Mike Crawford maintained a Buy rating on SMTC (SMTX) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 54.4% success rate. Crawford covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Kratos Defense.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SMTC with a $6.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.74 and a one-year low of $2.02. Currently, SMTC has an average volume of 72.63K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SMTX in relation to earlier this year.

SMTC Corp. engages in the provision of end-to-end electronics manufacture services. It services include product design and engineering services, printed circuit board assembly, production, enclosure, cable assembly, precision metal fabrication, systems integration and comprehensive testing services, configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.