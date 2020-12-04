SMBC Nikko Initiates a Buy Rating on Plains All American (PAA)

Plains All American (PAA) received a Buy rating and a $11.00 price target from SMBC Nikko analyst SMBC Nikko yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.00.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Plains All American with a $10.00 average price target.

Based on Plains All American’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.83 billion and net profit of $143 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.89 billion and had a net profit of $449 million.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of transportation, storage, terminalling and marketing of crude oil, refined products and other natural gas-related petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segments consist of fee-based activities associated with transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks and barges. The Facilities segment includes fee-based activities associated with providing storage, terminalling and throughput services for crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well LPG fractionation and isomerization services. The Supply and Logistics segment is engaged in the sale of gathered and bulk-purchased crude oil and natural gas liquids volumes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.