SmartFinancial (SMBK) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Ammar Samma from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on SmartFinancial (SMBK). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Samma is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 54.1% and a 100.0% success rate. Samma covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as 1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj], Capstar Financial Holdings, and The First Of Long Island.

SmartFinancial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.00, which is a 14.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Based on SmartFinancial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $30.89 million and net profit of $9.03 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $23.45 million and had a net profit of $6.73 million.

SmartFinancial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. The company was founded on September 19, 1983 and is headquartered in Knoxville, TN.