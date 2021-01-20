SmartFinancial (SMBK) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Ammar Samma from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on SmartFinancial (SMBK). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Samma is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 44.5% and a 100.0% success rate. Samma covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as 1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj], Capstar Financial Holdings, and The First Of Long Island.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SmartFinancial with a $18.00 average price target.

Based on SmartFinancial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $29.59 million and net profit of $6.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $22.78 million and had a net profit of $5.96 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SMBK in relation to earlier this year.

SmartFinancial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. The company was founded on September 19, 1983 and is headquartered in Knoxville, TN.