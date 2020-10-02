Smart Global Holdings (SGH) Receives a Buy from Rosenblatt Securities

In a report released yesterday, Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Smart Global Holdings (SGH), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 69.3% success rate. Cassidy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, ON Semiconductor, and Western Digital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Smart Global Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SGH in relation to earlier this year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty memory solutions and services to the electronics industry. It deals with the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace, and defense markets. It has a product line that includes DRAM and Flash memory technologies. The company is founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.