Smart Global Holdings (SGH) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Smart Global Holdings (SGH), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 49.0% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Silicon Laboratories.

Smart Global Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.50.

The company has a one-year high of $39.08 and a one-year low of $16.42. Currently, Smart Global Holdings has an average volume of 296.8K.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty memory solutions and services to the electronics industry. It deals with the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace, and defense markets. It has a product line that includes DRAM and Flash memory technologies. The company is founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.