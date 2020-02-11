Smart Global Holdings (SGH) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained a Buy rating on Smart Global Holdings (SGH) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 57.5% success rate. Gill covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Silicon Laboratories.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Smart Global Holdings with a $40.40 average price target.

Smart Global Holdings’ market cap is currently $704.3M and has a P/E ratio of 33.06. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.59.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty memory solutions and services to the electronics industry. It deals with the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace, and defense markets. It has a product line that includes DRAM and Flash memory technologies.