Small Cap Consumer Research Believes Vera Bradley (VRA) Won’t Stop Here

Small Cap Consumer Research analyst Small Cap Consumer Research maintained a Buy rating on Vera Bradley (VRA) yesterday and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.61, close to its 52-week high of $13.62.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vera Bradley is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

Based on Vera Bradley’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $142 million and net profit of $7.93 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $157 million and had a net profit of $12.46 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 126 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VRA in relation to earlier this year.

Vera Bradley, Inc. designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through two segments: Direct and Indirect. The Direct segment consists of the sales of Vera Bradley products through full-price and outlet stores. The Indirect segment handles the sales of Vera Bradley products to specialty retailers, which are located in the United States. It also offers accessories, which includes wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, cosmetics cases, and paper and gift products. The company was founded by Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller in 1982 and is headquartered in Roanoke, IN.