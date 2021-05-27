Small Cap Consumer Research Believes BuildABear Workshop (BBW) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Small Cap Consumer Research from Small Cap Consumer Research maintained a Buy rating on BuildABear Workshop (BBW), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.07, close to its 52-week high of $14.14.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BuildABear Workshop with a $17.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.14 and a one-year low of $1.96. Currently, BuildABear Workshop has an average volume of 363.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BBW in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2021, Eric Fencl, the CAO, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of BBW sold 10,568 shares for a total of $89,194.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. operates as a retailer of plush animals, which engages in the provision of coordinated selection of merchandise, including different styles of clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites. The Commercial segment comprises of wholesale product sales and licensing intellectual property, including entertainment properties, for third-party use. The International Franchising segment includes international stores operated under franchise agreements. The company was founded by Maxine K. Clark in September 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.