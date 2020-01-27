SLM (SLM) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Barclays analyst Mark Devries maintained a Buy rating on SLM (SLM) on January 24 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.48, close to its 52-week high of $11.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Devries is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 63.7% success rate. Devries covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Fidelity National Financial, and New Residential Inv.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SLM is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.25, a 15.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Based on SLM’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $141 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $148 million.

SLM Corp. engages in the origination, servicing, and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.