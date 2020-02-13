SLM (SLM) Gets a Buy Rating from Credit Suisse

In a report issued on February 10, Moshe Orenbuch from Credit Suisse reiterated a Buy rating on SLM (SLM), with a price target of $14.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.97, close to its 52-week high of $12.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 70.0% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

SLM has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.75.

Based on SLM’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $141 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $148 million.

SLM Corp. engages in the origination, servicing, and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.