Sleep Number (SNBR) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained a Hold rating on Sleep Number (SNBR) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $143.09, close to its 52-week high of $151.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.5% and a 69.3% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Casey’s General.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sleep Number is a Hold with an average price target of $129.50, which is a -9.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, UBS also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $135.00 price target.

Sleep Number’s market cap is currently $3.63B and has a P/E ratio of 29.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -16.21.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 93 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SNBR in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Kathleen Nedorostek, a Director at SNBR sold 7,370 shares for a total of $1,018,835.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

