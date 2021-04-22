Sleep Number (SNBR) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released today, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Sleep Number (SNBR). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $124.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.6% and a 78.3% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Sleep Number with a $129.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $151.44 and a one-year low of $20.61. Currently, Sleep Number has an average volume of 554.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 91 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SNBR in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Shelly Radue Ibach, the President & CEO of SNBR sold 10,000 shares for a total of $1,452,200.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.