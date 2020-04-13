Sleep Number (SNBR) Gets a Hold Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Seth Basham maintained a Hold rating on Sleep Number (SNBR) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Basham is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 44.7% success rate. Basham covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Genuine Parts Company, and Advance Auto Parts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sleep Number is a Hold with an average price target of $30.00.

Sleep Number’s market cap is currently $727M and has a P/E ratio of 9.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.12.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Michael Peel, a Director at SNBR bought 13,862 shares for a total of $296,585.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.