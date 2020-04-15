Sleep Number (SNBR) Gets a Hold Rating from Piper Sandler

In a report released today, Peter Keith from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Sleep Number (SNBR), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.72, close to its 52-week low of $15.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Keith is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 48.9% success rate. Keith covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Dollar General.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Sleep Number with a $29.00 average price target, a 21.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $61.00 and a one-year low of $15.28. Currently, Sleep Number has an average volume of 617.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Michael Peel, a Director at SNBR bought 13,862 shares for a total of $296,585.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.