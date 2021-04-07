SLANG Worldwide (SLGWF) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Burleson maintained a Buy rating on SLANG Worldwide (SLGWF) yesterday and set a price target of C$0.55. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.33.

Burleson has an average return of 109.0% when recommending SLANG Worldwide.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #163 out of 7431 analysts.

SLANG Worldwide has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.44.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $0.58 and a one-year low of $0.08. Currently, SLANG Worldwide has an average volume of 614.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SLGWF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SLANG Worldwide Inc is a cannabis-focused consumer packaged goods company. It is focused on acquiring and developing regional brands, as well as creating new brands to meet the needs of cannabis consumers.