SLANG Worldwide (SLGWF) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Howard Kim- December 1, 2020, 6:27 AM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Robert Burleson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on SLANG Worldwide (SLGWF), with a price target of C$0.45. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.25.

Burleson has an average return of 83.6% when recommending SLANG Worldwide.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #310 out of 7119 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SLANG Worldwide with a $0.37 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on SLANG Worldwide’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.57 million and net profit of $2.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.19 million and had a net profit of $19.04 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SLANG Worldwide Inc is a cannabis-focused consumer packaged goods company. It is focused on acquiring and developing regional brands, as well as creating new brands to meet the needs of cannabis consumers.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts