Slack Technologies (WORK) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Robert W. Baird

In a report released today, William Power from Robert W. Baird downgraded Slack Technologies (WORK) to Hold, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $43.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Power is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.0% and a 72.5% success rate. Power covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, RingCentral, and J2 Global.

Slack Technologies has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $37.38, a -13.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 23, KeyBanc also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

Slack Technologies’ market cap is currently $23.22B and has a P/E ratio of -91.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 32.39.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 359 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WORK in relation to earlier this year.

Slack Technologies, Inc. develops and publishes real-time collaboration applications and platforms. It provides engineering, sales, marketing, IT, project management and human resources solutions. The company was founded by Daniel Stewart Butterfield, Eric Costello, Callum James Henderson-Begg, and Serguei Mourachov in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

