Slack Technologies (WORK) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Buy rating on Slack Technologies (WORK) today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.35, close to its 52-week low of $19.53.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 60.3% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Salesforce, and Pinterest.

Slack Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.14, implying a 34.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stephens also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $37.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $42.00 and a one-year low of $19.53. Currently, Slack Technologies has an average volume of 10.5M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 467 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WORK in relation to earlier this year.

Slack Technologies, Inc. develops and publishes real-time collaboration applications and platforms. It provides engineering, sales, marketing, IT, project management and human resources solutions.