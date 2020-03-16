Slack Technologies (WORK) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Slack Technologies (WORK), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.40, close to its 52-week low of $15.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 62.5% success rate. Weiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Citrix Systems, NortonLifeLock, and Check Point.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Slack Technologies with a $25.75 average price target, implying a 60.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Slack Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $89 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $36.27 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 469 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WORK in relation to earlier this year.

Slack Technologies, Inc. develops and publishes real-time collaboration applications and platforms. It provides engineering, sales, marketing, IT, project management and human resources solutions.