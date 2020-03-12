Slack Technologies (WORK) Gets a Buy Rating from Stephens

Stephens analyst Ryan MacWilliams assigned a Buy rating to Slack Technologies (WORK) today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.35, close to its 52-week low of $19.53.

According to TipRanks.com, MacWilliams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 48.4% success rate. MacWilliams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Everbridge, and LogMeIn.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Slack Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.60, implying a 40.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

Based on Slack Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $89.16 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $36.27 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 465 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WORK in relation to earlier this year.

Slack Technologies, Inc. develops and publishes real-time collaboration applications and platforms. It provides engineering, sales, marketing, IT, project management and human resources solutions.