Slack Technologies (WORK) Gets a Buy Rating from Monness

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Buy rating on Slack Technologies (WORK), with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.42.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 69.1% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Salesforce, and Pinterest.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Slack Technologies with a $28.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $42.00 and a one-year low of $19.53. Currently, Slack Technologies has an average volume of 10.48M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 455 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WORK in relation to earlier this year.

Slack Technologies, Inc. develops and publishes real-time collaboration applications and platforms. It provides engineering, sales, marketing, IT, project management and human resources solutions.