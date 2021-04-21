SL Green Realty (SLG) Receives a Hold from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst John Kim maintained a Hold rating on SL Green Realty (SLG) today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $71.42, close to its 52-week high of $77.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 53.6% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Easterly Government Properties, and National Health Investors.

SL Green Realty has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $72.17, representing a 3.8% upside. In a report issued on April 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

Based on SL Green Realty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $235 million and net profit of $177 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $308 million and had a net profit of $23.9 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SLG in relation to earlier this year.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt and Preferred Equity Investments business segments. The Real Estate segment consists of security, maintenance, utility costs, real estate taxes, and at certain properties ground rent expense. The Debt and Preferred Equity Investments segment includes cash flow from operations, cash on hand, and other forms of secured or unsecured financing. The company was founded by Stephen L. Green in June 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.