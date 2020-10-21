SL Green Realty (SLG) Receives a Hold from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst John Kim maintained a Hold rating on SL Green Realty (SLG) today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 50.8% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Retail Opportunity Investments, and National Health Investors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SL Green Realty is a Hold with an average price target of $59.80, a 29.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

SL Green Realty’s market cap is currently $3.46B and has a P/E ratio of 16.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.68.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt and Preferred Equity Investments business segments. The Real Estate segment consists of security, maintenance, utility costs, real estate taxes, and at certain properties ground rent expense. The Debt and Preferred Equity Investments segment includes cash flow from operations, cash on hand, and other forms of secured or unsecured financing. The company was founded by Stephen L. Green in June 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.