SL Green Realty (SLG) Initiated with a Buy at BTIG

SL Green Realty (SLG) received a Buy rating and a $105.00 price target from BTIG analyst James W Sullivan on May 21. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.57, close to its 52-week high of $79.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 58.5% success rate. Sullivan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bluerock Residential Growth, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Mid-America Apartment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for SL Green Realty with a $76.67 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

SL Green Realty’s market cap is currently $5.45B and has a P/E ratio of 43.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.17.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt and Preferred Equity Investments business segments. The Real Estate segment consists of security, maintenance, utility costs, real estate taxes, and at certain properties ground rent expense. The Debt and Preferred Equity Investments segment includes cash flow from operations, cash on hand, and other forms of secured or unsecured financing. The company was founded by Stephen L. Green in June 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.