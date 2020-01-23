SL Green Realty (SLG) Gets a Buy Rating from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst John Kim maintained a Buy rating on SL Green Realty (SLG) yesterday and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $92.73, close to its 52-week high of $93.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 60.0% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Franklin Street Properties, and National Health Investors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SL Green Realty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $99.00, which is a 6.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $109.00 price target.

SL Green Realty’s market cap is currently $7.56B and has a P/E ratio of 46.01. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.38.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt and Preferred Equity Investments business segments.