Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna reiterated a Hold rating on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $181.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 75.9% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Raytheon Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Skyworks Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $213.85, representing a 15.8% upside. In a report issued on April 23, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $204.00 and a one-year low of $96.73. Currently, Skyworks Solutions has an average volume of 2.2M.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is a semiconductor company. It engages in designing, manufacturing, and marketing of a broad range of high-performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors that enable wireless connectivity.

