Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $99.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 73.2% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Skyworks Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $111.33.

Skyworks Solutions’ market cap is currently $16.76B and has a P/E ratio of 20.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.62.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

