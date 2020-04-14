Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained a Hold rating on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $94.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 72.0% success rate. Schafer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Akoustis Technologies, Texas Instruments, and Maxim Integrated.

Skyworks Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $121.22.

The company has a one-year high of $128.48 and a one-year low of $66.30. Currently, Skyworks Solutions has an average volume of 2.84M.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

