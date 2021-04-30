Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained a Hold rating on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $197.86, close to its 52-week high of $201.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 79.8% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Skyworks Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $215.56, implying a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, UBS also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $181.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Skyworks Solutions’ market cap is currently $32.42B and has a P/E ratio of 31.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.37.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is a semiconductor company. It engages in designing, manufacturing, and marketing of a broad range of high-performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors that enable wireless connectivity.

Read More on SWKS: