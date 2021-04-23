Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer assigned a Hold rating to Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $183.42, close to its 52-week high of $195.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 78.1% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Skyworks Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $208.25.

Based on Skyworks Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.51 billion and net profit of $509 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $896 million and had a net profit of $257 million.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is a semiconductor company. It engages in designing, manufacturing, and marketing of a broad range of high-performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors that enable wireless connectivity.