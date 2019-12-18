Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Craig Hettenbach maintained a Hold rating on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $113.17, close to its 52-week high of $114.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Hettenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 66.7% success rate. Hettenbach covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxim Integrated, TE Connectivity, and Microchip.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Skyworks Solutions with a $106.76 average price target.

Based on Skyworks Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $211 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $286 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SWKS in relation to earlier this year.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.