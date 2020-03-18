Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Craig Hettenbach maintained a Hold rating on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $71.18, close to its 52-week low of $66.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Hettenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 58.0% success rate. Hettenbach covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxim Integrated, TE Connectivity, and Microchip.

Skyworks Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $127.84, which is a 79.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Skyworks Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $257 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $972 million and had a net profit of $285 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

Read More on SWKS: