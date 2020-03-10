Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Craig Hettenbach from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), with a price target of $108.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $90.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Hettenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 59.7% success rate. Hettenbach covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxim Integrated, TE Connectivity, and Microchip.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Skyworks Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $129.58, implying a 40.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Skyworks Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $257 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $972 million and had a net profit of $285 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SWKS in relation to earlier this year.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

