Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Receives a Hold from Charter Equity

In a report released today, Edward F. Snyder from Charter Equity maintained a Hold rating on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $193.03, close to its 52-week high of $195.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Snyder is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 73.4% success rate. Snyder covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Broadcom, and Qualcomm.

Skyworks Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $206.31.

Based on Skyworks Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.51 billion and net profit of $509 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $896 million and had a net profit of $257 million.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

