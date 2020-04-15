Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Receives a Hold from Barclays

Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis maintained a Hold rating on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) yesterday and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $95.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 62.0% success rate. Curtis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Smart Global Holdings, and Silicon Laboratories.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Skyworks Solutions with a $121.22 average price target, representing a 26.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $128.48 and a one-year low of $66.30. Currently, Skyworks Solutions has an average volume of 2.84M.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

